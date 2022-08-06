Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $56.83. 194,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,533. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brink’s by 14.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

