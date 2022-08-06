Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $29.86

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

BXSL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BXSL opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.44 million. Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.