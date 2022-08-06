Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $8.50

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 683,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of -0.27. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

