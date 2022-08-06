Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $31.73

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

DKNG stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,544,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

