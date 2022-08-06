Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $222.00

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($262.89) to €260.00 ($268.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($241.24) to €242.00 ($249.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($161.86) to €169.00 ($174.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

