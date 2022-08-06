Brokerages Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Target Price at $36.50

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Umicore from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Umicore from €32.00 ($32.99) to €34.00 ($35.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($47.42) to €42.00 ($43.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Umicore has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.