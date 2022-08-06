Brooktree Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.0 %

BLK stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $695.93. 549,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,604. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.