Brooktree Capital Management Has $2.02 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.77. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

