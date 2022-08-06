Brooktree Capital Management Invests $4.83 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,301 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. Digital Turbine makes up approximately 3.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 661.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,926. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

