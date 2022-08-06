Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 760,849 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.62% of Terminix Global worth $145,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terminix Global from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

TMX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.75. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. Terminix Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

