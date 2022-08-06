Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.01% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $102,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

