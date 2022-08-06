Brown Advisory Inc. Has $118.30 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,054 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.10% of HealthEquity worth $118,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

