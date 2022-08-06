Brown Advisory Inc. Has $74.09 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $74,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

WPC opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $89.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

