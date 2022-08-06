Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $88,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after buying an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 31.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 54,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,229,000 after buying an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,297,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $254.00 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.54 and a 200-day moving average of $253.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

