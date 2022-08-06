Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $71,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWD opened at $154.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.