Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,891 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.27% of Nomad Foods worth $129,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,638,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,815,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $17,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

