Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 502.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 39,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

