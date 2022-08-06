Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 290,499 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290,499 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.47% of CMC Materials worth $131,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

About CMC Materials

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.