Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

