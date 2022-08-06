Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.39 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
