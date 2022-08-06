Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $228.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

