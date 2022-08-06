Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.