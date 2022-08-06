Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Bruker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.29-$2.33 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $62.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,471. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Bruker by 165.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

