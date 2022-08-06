Bryan Deneve Sells 500 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 500 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.62, for a total value of C$24,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,595 shares in the company, valued at C$1,827,868.90.
Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00.
Capital Power Stock Performance
TSE:CPX traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.33. 496,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,569. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.96.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
