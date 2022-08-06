Bryan Deneve Sells 500 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 500 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.62, for a total value of C$24,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,595 shares in the company, valued at C$1,827,868.90.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital Power alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.33. 496,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,569. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital Power Company Profile

CPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.70.

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.