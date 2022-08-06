BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$3.29 and a 12-month high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. The company has a market cap of C$323.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

