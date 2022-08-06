BTG (LON:BTG) Shares Up 0.1%

BTG plc (LON:BTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.29). 271,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 960,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.28).

BTG Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 840 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 840.

About BTG

(Get Rating)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.