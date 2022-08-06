Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.15) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($37.37) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.96) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($35.28).

Bunzl Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 3,055 ($37.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £10.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,314.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,363 ($28.95) and a one year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,815.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,863.47.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

