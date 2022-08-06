Burency Achieves Market Cap of $879,781.94 (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $879,781.94 and $512,514.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burency is burency.com.

Buying and Selling Burency

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

