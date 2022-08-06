C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $115.99.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,269 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

