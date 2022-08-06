Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Callaway Golf updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

NYSE ELY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 3,491,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,578. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callaway Golf

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,606,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after purchasing an additional 167,832 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,396,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

