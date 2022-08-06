Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $574.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

