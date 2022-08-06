Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.6% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 93,859,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,556,992. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.24.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

