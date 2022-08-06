Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. International Paper accounts for about 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.
International Paper Stock Performance
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
International Paper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.
Insider Transactions at International Paper
In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Stories
