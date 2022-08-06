Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. International Paper accounts for about 2.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,667. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.