Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

