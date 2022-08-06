Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 165 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $468.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.06 and a 200-day moving average of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.