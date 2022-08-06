Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Invests $240,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,247,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,089,000 after buying an additional 192,622 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,197,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,155 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

