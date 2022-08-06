Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

