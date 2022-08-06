Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 2,764 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 112,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 92,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 332,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

