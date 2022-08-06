Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 845 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,082,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,134,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

