Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.