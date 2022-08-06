Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 475 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after acquiring an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:SMDV opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

