Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 126.76%. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

