Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on COF. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

