Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total transaction of $1,358,617.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

