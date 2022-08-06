Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

