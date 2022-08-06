Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.18. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 4,770 shares.

Capstone Companies Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

