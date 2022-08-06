Carbon Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Carbon has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $848,007.82 and approximately $15,738.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 126.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00624257 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Carbon
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,914,035 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io.
Carbon Coin Trading
