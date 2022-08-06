CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. CareDx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $26.39. 1,448,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.89. CareDx has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,779 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after acquiring an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 722,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after buying an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

