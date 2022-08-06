Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of CSL traded up $11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.61. The stock had a trading volume of 570,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $301.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.08.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 77,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

