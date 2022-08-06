Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Purchases 1,150 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carriage Services Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $6,778,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

