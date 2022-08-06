Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Purchases 1,150 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $546.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.
